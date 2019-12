For those planning to ring in the New Year with a few rounds of cheeky cocktails this year, you may be pleased to learn that everyone’s favourite budget grocer, Aldi, is now selling casks of premade cocktails!

As part of the Special Buys Liquor Selection Aldi is now selling two-litre casks of Mojitos, Pina Coladas and Espresso cocktails – all premade – for just $18.99.