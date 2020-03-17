Getty

Qantas

Qantas has announced that customers who are scheduled to catch domestic or international flights before May 31, 2020 can now cancel their flights and retain the value of the booking as a travel credit for use within the next 12 months. Qantas will also waive the change fee when customers rebook flights with these travel credits. However, to eb eligible for the offer, you’ll need to cancel before March 31, 2020.

Virgin Australia

Customers travelling with Virgin Australia on international flights between now and June 30, 2020, now have the option to change their flight to a later date and/or a different destinations, without having to pay a change fee, if they no longer wish to travel. Passengers who choose to do this will, however, need to cover the difference if the value of the new fare is greater than the original. You can also choose to retain the value of your booking as a Travel Bank credit, with no cancellation fee.

Jetstar

Jetstar Airways is now offering customers with existing and new bookings for domestic and international travel the ability to cancel their booking and receive a credit voucher. The offer is available for bookings to travel before May 31, 2020, and must be claimed before March 31, 2020, and applies to Jetstar Airways domestic and international travel in and from Australia and New Zealand, and Jetstar Asia’s flights between Darwin and Singapore.

You might also like:

Woolworths to close all 1000 stores early on Wednesday 18th March