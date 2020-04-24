1. Moppe mini chest of drawers, $29.99, Ikea

Possibly one of Ikea’s most iconic pieces, the Moppe birchwood set of drawers are super-versatile for stashing everything you need. Click here to buy.

2. Paper Crane 3 pack B5 notebooks, $5.25, Target

Keep track of your thoughts with these simple Kraft notebooks with cloth spine binding. Click here to buy.

3. Natural look shelf, $19.99, Kmart

Because you can never have enough storage space! Click here to buy.

4. Skalberg swivel chair, $39.99, Ikea

You don’t need to splash out on an expensive desk chair when you have this stylish option. Click here to buy.

5. Sakura pleat small vase, $12, Target

Make a Japandi style statement on your desk with this ceramic vase with pleat detail. Click here to buy.

6. Lankmoj organiser, $3.99

Add a pop of colour to your desk with this multi-purpose organiser. Click here to buy.

7. Kodu Kensington desk, $69, Big W

A great price on a streamlined desk that ticks all the right boxes. Bonus desk drawers! Click here to buy.

8. Gia medium pot, $15, Target

It’s the graphic curve details that make this pot a great buy for $15. Click here to buy.

9. Oak look bookshelf, $49, Kmart

Need more room for all of your books and files? This bookshelf will solve all of your storage problems. Click here to buy.

10. Mirabella Ollie desk lamp in white, $25, Big W

Brighten up your work space with this industrial-style desk lamp. Click here to buy.

11. Wire memo board, $8, Kmart

Great for attaching important documents, you can also fill this memo board with inspirational images. Click here to buy.

12. Slirre desk organiser, $12.99

Keep everything organised – and looking good – with this sleek desk organiser. Click here to buy.

This story first appeared on Home Beautiful

You might also like:

How to create a healthy home office space

10 top tips to set up and style your home office

Your ultimate guide to working from home