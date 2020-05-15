Build your own twisted screen. Photography Sue Ferries

Gather your supplies

• 2400 x 1200 x 25mm plywood (2)

• 75 x 40mm brass butt hinges (6)

• 1220 x 2440 x 3mm plywood (1)

• 12 x 12mm x 1.2m pine beading (3)

You’ll also need

Track saw; combination square; jigsaw; utility knife; chisel; hammer; trimmer fitted with a straight-cut bit; straightedge; PVA glue; staple gun and staples; sandpaper; 20mm nails; stain and varnish in black; clear varnish; painting equipment

For you to note

A track saw will make this project a lot quicker and easier. It’s a handy addition to your toolkit and you can pick up a cheap one for under $200.

Here’s how

Step 1 Using a track saw, cut 25mm plywood into three 1800 x 510mm panels that will make up the screen.

Step 2 Using a combination square, mark a line around each panel 75mm from the edges.

Step 3 Cut along each line with a track saw, stopping at the corners. Finish off the cuts in the corners using a jigsaw.

Step 4 On the panels, mark out for the hinges that will join them together. Each join has 3 hinges, one hinge in the centre, then 2 more 75mm from top and bottom. On the centre panel, make the hinges on the edges face in the opposite direction to each other so the whole screen will concertina.

Step 5 Screw the hinge to the edge of the panel, then cut around it using a sharp utility knife. Remove the hinge, then cut a rebate where the hinge will sit using a sharp chisel. Repeat for all hinges on all panels.

Step 6 At the top and bottom of the cut-out, use a trimmer to cut a 14mm deep x 11mm wide rebate. Use a straightedge as a guide for the trimmer. Square off the corners using a sharp chisel.

Step 7 Cut the 3mm plywood into strips 25mm wide and 1670mm long.

Step 8 Glue and staple the strips into the rebate at 1 end of each panel. Make the first strip 10mm from the side of the rebate, then allow 10mm between each strip.

Step 9 Glue and staple the strips to the other end of the screen, maintaining the same spacing. Before fixing the strip, put in the twist by turning it 180°. Alternate the direction of the twist on adjacent strips.

Step 10 Use sandpaper to slightly round 3 corners of the timber for the beading. This will create a slight shadowline between the beading and the panel. Cut beading to fit over the ends of the strips, then glue and nail in place. If required, sand the beading to make flush with the panels.

Step 11 Apply 2-3 coats of stain and varnish to the faces of each of the panels, leaving the edges raw. Let dry and sand lightly after each coat. Follow with 2 coats of clear varnish.

Step 12 Screw the hinges to each panel, then join them all together

Make a plywood screen that looks like a designer piece. Photography Sue Ferris

