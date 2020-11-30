11-year-old Sam has as passion for DIY - and Better Homes and Gardens - and he desperately wants to be a carpenter. Adam and Tara are helping Sam realise his DIY dreams with a special makeover, starting with his very own workshop. Adam is enclosing half of the carport, installing a treated pine sleeper floor and using recycled doors as an entrance way. He also has a few surprises in store for Sam. Meanwhile, Tara is inside giving the kitchen a brand new look - and Sam is giving her a hand with some amazing new tiles.