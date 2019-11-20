Exclusive to Adairs, the range explores the Frozen world of Arendelle. You can expect to find quilt covers, pillowcases, sheet sets, wall art, cushions, towels, flip-out kids sofas, teepees, baskets and sleeping bags.
The range is available in an icy yet enchanting colourway of blue, violet, white and pink and is available online and in stores from November 27, 2019. Prices start at $24.99.
Frozen 2 flip out sofa, $89.99, Frozen 2 printed baskets, $34.99, Frozen 2 wall art, $49.99
Frozen 2 text pillowcase 'Nature is Magical', $24.99 each
Frozen 2 cushion range 'Elsa in the wind', $49.99, Sheet sets from $119.99
You might also like:
Harry Potter kids collection at Adairs