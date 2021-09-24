Top tin

Small in size yet so striking to the eye, this miniature garden scene is super easy to make. Get your hands on an old biscuit or chocolate tin, make a trip to your local Bunnings garden centre for a combination of succulents then get planting! Punch a couple of drainage holes in the bottom of the tin, pour in some potting mix (use the mix specifically created for succulents and cacti) then add your pick of plants. For added detail, carefully wedge the lid of the tin towards the back to create a backdrop for your planting.

By the water cooler

Brimming with plants of differing heights, a retro hot-cold water dispenser is a quirky addition to your outdoor zone. Fill the base with plenty of free-draining material then add soil and your plants. Cool, huh?

Because you can!

Do you love cacti? Try this quirky idea! To make, neatly cut away the top from a drink can. Punch a couple of small drainage holes in the base. Add a layer of free-draining material (such as small pebbles) then a layer of potting mix. Position a cool-looking cactus on top and you’re done! Psst… When planting a prickly plant like this one, slip on a pair of tough gloves. You can cover the plant with an old rag then use kitchen tongs to gently wriggle the cactus into its final position, taking care not to crush the spines.

Succulent files

Take another look around your shed, home office or up the back of your kitchen cupboards… what unused items can you repurpose as containers for a striking display of striking succulents? This stunning arrangement stars a metal document holder and an assortment of metal drawers. Clever!

Daily grind

Are you the owner of a vintage bench-mounted kitchen grinder? Transfer it to the edge of a tabletop or bench in an outdoor position, fill the mouth of the grinder with soil and plant a single succulent or cactus. Just add a layer of small decorative pebbles around the base of the plant to finish the look.

You-beaut barrow!

You will have seen old wheelbarrows and garden trolleys planted up with masses of pansies or petunias, but if those cottagey looks aren’t for you – try this cool idea. Once your barrow has a couple of drainage holes in the base and is loaded with a layer of free-draining material and potting mix, create a desert-inspired landscape using succulents and cacti of differing heights, colours and textures. Position a couple of large rocks among the plants, and by the base of the barrow, to complete the look of this scene.