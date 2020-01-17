Getty

1. Check for registration and insurance

Greg says that asking for a tradesperson’s registration or licence is a good way to establish their compliancy to local laws, rules and regulations, as registration is required in most states in Australia.

“Those with registration are generally much more reputable and can be trusted to give you a fair price. Once a licence has been established, the most important thing to check for is insurance, which is essential in order to cover yourself – you don’t want to be sued for any accidents that occur on your site!” says Greg.

2. Check their reviews

Online reviews are the perfect place to get a feel for your tradesperson’s reliability, as most people will air their grievances with a service provider on platforms such as Google Reviews and Trust Pilot, says Greg.

“If there is lots of negativity, it’s best to steer clear and look at someone else,” says Greg.

3. Get a quote in writing

“Written quotes are one of the most important aspects of ensuring you don’t get ripped off,” says Greg. “If your tradie has only provided you with a verbal quote, it’s their word against yours in what the determined scope of work would be. Having a written quote will help avoid disputes down the track.”

Greg explains that if your tradie doesn’t want to provide a written quote, take this as a major red flag and avoid working with them.

4. Avoid paying an hourly rate

Greg explains that hourly rates can be a slippery slope for customers, as if there are additional staff on site, or the job takes longer than expected, the cost will quickly stack up and blow your budget.

“Ask for a fixed price for the job, this will help ensure there are no unwanted surprises when you get your final bill.”

5. Don’t pay in cash

Last, but certainly not least, Greg has a warning for those thinking about paying for their tradesman’s services in cash.

“Do not pay a tradie in cash, even if they try and tempt you with a discount, as there is no way for you to prove that you made the payment. This can affect the future warranty of the job, and you may end up having to pay again for any issues that arise. Ensure your payment is in a method you can prove, if need be.”

For more top tips on working with tradespeople, check out the stories below.

5 things you need to know before hiring a tradie

How to get the best performance from your tradie

Tip top etiquette tips for working with tradespeople