Dr. Dain Heer originally trained as a chiropractor, but is now an internationally renowned entrepreneur, speaker and best-selling author with a completely different approach to healing, which involves helping people tap into - and recognize - their own abilities. These are Dr. Heer’s five quick tips you can use to bring back your confidence and your happiness – fast!

1. Move your body

“While it’s easy to stay on the couch watching Netflix when you’re feeling down, get up and move! Moving your body has a physiological effect on your body. Endorphins are released, which can immediately affect your mood. Go for a walk, ride a bike, workout with yoga, pilates, kick boxing or whatever is fun for you.”

2. Don’t take on other people’s stuff

“One of the most effective tools for depression is a little question I heard: ‘Who does this belong to?’. We are all very aware of the people around us, and if we have people around us that are depressed, we often feel depressed and think that we are when in reality, we are just aware of others. When you notice feelings of depression or loneliness, stop and ask, ‘Who does this belong to?’ You may soon discover that the depression that you think is yours, isn’t.

3. Look for things to add to your life

“If you start to feel bored or less than satisfied, ask ‘What can I add to my life?’”.

“Often boredom, or that sense of dissatisfaction, is nothing more than recognising that you desire more. What is fun for you? What lights you up? What could you add to your life that would increase your joy? Make a list of all of the things that you enjoy and choose to do those things daily.”

4. A little gratitude goes a long way

“What we acknowledge grows bigger. When you start to focus on the things that you are grateful for, more of those things show up. A great way to be more aware of all of the amazing gifts in your life is to start a gratitude journal and actually write them down. Everyday, write down 3- 5 things that you are grateful for. Include what you are grateful for about yourself.”

5. Ask questions

“Asking questions is one of the greatest tools you can use to shift and change your mood. When you wake up unhappy in the morning, ask yourself:

Universe, will you please show me something beautiful today?

What else is possible here that I’ve never considered?

How does it get any better than this?

“You don’t have to wait for your circumstances to change in order for you to be happy. Start using these easy and effective tools every day and rediscover a sense of satisfaction.”

You might also like:

Science says exercise can make you feel happier than money can

5 ways to feel healthier in one day