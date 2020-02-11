1. Corinna, North West Tasmania

“This tiny town is a former mining town-turned-eco-tourism haven. It’s on the southern end of the magnificent Tarkine Wilderness area and sits on the banks of the Pieman River,” says Phil Sylvester from World Nomads.

“While everyone else is cruising the east coast, stopping off in Bicheno before heading down to Port Arthur, you will be ‘getting your nature on’ in this magnificent and awe-inspiring part of the world. You’ll believe you’re living in a time before progress changed the world.”

2. Ningaloo Reef, Exmouth, WA

“It’s hard to go past the Great Barrier Reef. This 2,300 km long behemoth is the largest structure built by living organisms on the planet. It attracts tens of thousands of overseas tourists every year,” says Phil.

“Over on the other coast near Exmouth in WA is Ningaloo Reef. It’s only 230 kms long, but it sits as close as 500 metres from the shore. Once a year on a full moon in March, the coral spawns eject brightly coloured polyps into the water which attracts an unbelievable amount of sea life, including the majestic whale sharks.”

3. Eyre Peninsula Seafood Trail, SA

“Follow the Eyre Peninsula Seafood Trail between Whyalla and Ceduna, along the way, you can try fresh prawns, oysters, lobsters, tuna, and more. Stop at Tumba Bay and have a go at catching your own lunch, with chartered fishing tours on the search for King George whiting. Locks Well, between Port Lincoln and Streaky Bay, is known as one of the best salmon fishing spots in Australia, so there's an abundance of quality salmon in restaurants in the area.”

4. Mt Kosciusko, Thredbo, NSW

“Of course, we associate the Snowy Mountains with winter and skiing, but you should see the place in summer! Thredbo runs one of its main chairlifts in summer which takes mountain bikers to the top of the trails for a hair-raising ride down, and walkers heading for the roof of Australia.”

“It’s more walking than hiking as the trail to the top of the mountain is mostly on a raised walkway designed to protect the Alpine environment. The final loop to the summit is pretty steep (and relentless) but manageable for anyone moderately fit.”

“The round trip is about 13kms, and you can stop for tea or something stronger at the restaurant back at the top of the chairlift to celebrate your day conquering mountains.”

5. East Arnhem Land, NT

“Apart from the few roads in Nhulunbuy (Gove) the nearest sealed road in the region is 700 kms away in Katherine. It doesn’t get much more off-the-beaten-track. Fortunately, thanks to the nearby bauxite mine, you can join the FIFO workers and get to the heart of this amazing country right away. But that’s only the start of the journey. Another 6 hours over dusty road and through washed away culverts is Nyinnyikay, one of 30 ‘homelands’ in the region.”

“This is aboriginal country, Yolngu country, with a rich 60,000-year-old culture. You’ll need a permit to explore the area, so you’re best served by going through one of the specialist operators who do have the permits.

