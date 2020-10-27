Myth 1: Your child only needs their puffer during an asthma attack.

This is an easily misunderstood topic as kids are given two asthma puffers which serve different purposes.

“The reliever puffer is to treat symptoms as soon as they flare up to avoid a full-blown asthma attack, whereas the preventer is for everyday use and calms inflammation and sensitivity in airways,” says Eric Chan.

Myth 2: Any type of cough could be a sign of asthma.

This is a commonly held myth which can lead to parents fearing the worst. While coughing is a sign of asthma it matters what kind of cough it is.

“Be on the lookout for a dry or non-productive cough that causes swelling of the airways. This is also recognisable as a high-pitched wheezing,” says Chan.

Myth 3: Children with asthma should avoid all types of exercise.

While a lot of parents would say that exercise is no good for an asthmatic child, experts say differently. According to a recent Norwegian study, it was shown that regular cardiovascular exercise, such as running, may actually improve asthma symptoms in children.

“However, care should definitely be taken in winter months as cold, dry air can irritate the airways. Make sure your child has reliever medication 15 minutes before warming up, and keep an eye out for symptoms.”

Myth 4: Most asthmatic children will outgrow their symptoms by adulthood.

People of all ages have asthma, not just children! While symptoms may lessen as one eases into adulthood it does not mean the asthma won’t ever return.

