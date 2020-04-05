Getty

Water-proofing wet areas

“Just slap some waterproof on the ground and wall... how hard can it be? The thing you are paying for is the sign off from the professional, essentially taking on the liability of the waterproofing if it ever fails. Without this, if your bathroom leaks, it means ripping up the tiles and starting over - and you foot the bill.”

Tiling

“You may be able to get away with a kitchen splash back, however I suggest leaving tiling to the professionals,” says Saul. “Your job may look okay at first, until you grout in, which exposes the mistakes, then you’ll see the imperfections, and once you know these imperfections are there you won't be able to not look at the mistakes you made.”

Moving doors and windows

“Opening up a room, adding bifold doors, serving windows or just moving a doorway requires structural work, and you should be getting the professionals to do this one for you. Old homes can be load-bearing and require re-strutting of the roof or more, but with the opinion of a builder you may be able to make the changes you want, and save time and money.”

Plastering

“It looks like such an easy job, especially when you watch the experts, but be warned - you never know just how bad a job you have done until it's painted. Even I wouldn't trust myself!”

