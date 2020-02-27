Getty

1. Volunteer your time at a charity or social-conscious organisation, such as soup kitchens.

2. Do your part as an eco-warrior. Take three for the sea and pick up three pics of trash at your local beach.

3. Say hello, or get to know, your neighbour.

4. Perform a random act of kindness, from bringing your neighbour’s wheelie bin in for them, to helping someone in need.

5. Clean out your book collection and donate old or read titles to a Street Library near you.

6. Clean out your wardrobe and donate old, too-small or unwanted clothing to charity.

7. Spend the 29th of February tending to those odd jobs around the house that never seem to get done, like fixing a squeaky door or deep cleaning the bathroom.

8. Sort out your finances and get on top of your superannuation accounts, insurance policies and bank accounts and mortgage rates.

9. Clock up some quality time with the family by sitting down to play a board game together.

10. Call that friend or family member you’ve been meaning to catch up with.

11. Make those pesky appointments for the annual check-ups with the doctor, dentist, optometrist and other specialists.

12. Take a few minutes to focus on your professional life and update your CV and make a list of your accomplishments to date.

13. Schedule in some time to research the details and cost of that hobby or class you were interested in enrolling in.

14. While no one likes to think about death, it’s important that your family, pets and loved ones are taken care of should the unimaginable happen. Make some time to update – or write – your will.

15. Clean out your kitchen ‘junk’ drawer – we all have one!

You might also like:

13 of BHG's best life hacks