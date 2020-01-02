#1 Hang it

Turn your old belt into a hanging mirror or notice board with a piece of heavy cork.

#2 DIY blanket carrier

Turn your belt into a useful picnic blanket carrier or throw rug organiser.

#3 Make curtain holders

Hold back your curtains with durable yet shabby-chic leather belt wraps.

#4 hang your curtains

Instead of hooks, why not make leather loops and affix them to your wall, then thread the curtain rod through.

#5 Make hanging shelves

Use an old belt or two to hang floating shelves on your wall.

#6 Make handles

Cut your belt into short pieces to make loops that can be affixed to drawers and doors in furniture, and use them as tactile handles.

#7 Make your own tote bag

All you need is some sturdy cotton or canvas to make a tote bag, then use your old belt for the handles. Very stylish!

#8 Make napkin rings

Perfect for those who love to entertain, turn your old embossed belts into snazzy leather napkin rings.

#9 Make a camera strap

For those who love to travel with a camera, why not make a fashion statement with your camera strap and make one from an old leather belt? Durable and unique.

#10 Make a dog collar

Got a four-legged friend in your life? Turn your belt into a durable leather dog collar with just a few snips.

You might also like:

Upcycling ideas for old furniture

How to upcycle old denim jeans