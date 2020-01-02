#1 Hang it
Turn your old belt into a hanging mirror or notice board with a piece of heavy cork.
#2 DIY blanket carrier
Turn your belt into a useful picnic blanket carrier or throw rug organiser.
#3 Make curtain holders
Hold back your curtains with durable yet shabby-chic leather belt wraps.
#4 hang your curtains
Instead of hooks, why not make leather loops and affix them to your wall, then thread the curtain rod through.
#5 Make hanging shelves
Use an old belt or two to hang floating shelves on your wall.
#6 Make handles
Cut your belt into short pieces to make loops that can be affixed to drawers and doors in furniture, and use them as tactile handles.
#7 Make your own tote bag
All you need is some sturdy cotton or canvas to make a tote bag, then use your old belt for the handles. Very stylish!
#8 Make napkin rings
Perfect for those who love to entertain, turn your old embossed belts into snazzy leather napkin rings.
#9 Make a camera strap
For those who love to travel with a camera, why not make a fashion statement with your camera strap and make one from an old leather belt? Durable and unique.
#10 Make a dog collar
Got a four-legged friend in your life? Turn your belt into a durable leather dog collar with just a few snips.
