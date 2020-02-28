#1 @rachelaust

Rachel Aust is a Melbourne-based influencer with an Instagram feed that will give your serious style inspiration for your indoor plants, plus a healthy dose of health and well-being advice.

#2 @plantrunnertruck

Plant Runner Truck is a mobile indoor plant store based in Melbourne, and their feed will give you a good idea of what is trending right now in the plant world.

#3 @plantbypackwood

Plant by Packwood is the place to go for major terrarium inspiration.

#4 @the_plantroom

If you're into flowers and all things floristry, then The Plantroom is the account for you. You'll find inspiration for bouquets, arrangements, centrepieces and one-off creations here.

#5 @plantmama_

Indoor plant devotees, this one is for you. Plant Mama is the account of a plant designer and stylist who specialises in residential & commercial plant design and installations.

#6 @aussieplantclub

The Aussie Plant Club is an online community where indoor plant enthusiasts can share pictures of their plants and style ideas online.

#7 @kateandfinn_vs_plants

If you're sick of peace lilies and fiddle leaf figs, this is the feed to find an indoor plant that is nice, different and unusual.

#8 @plantsonpink

Plants on Pink is a gorgeous little Instgram account that will brighten up your day. It features nothing but green plants in pink settings, and the results are lovely!

#9 @leaf_supply

Leaf Supply is actually an online plant subscription service that will deliver perfect plants and pretty pots right to your doorstep each month. However, their Instagram feed is filled with gorgeous styling ideas, indoor plant varities and little tidbits of advice.

#10 @craigmilran

Follow Craig Milran if you're looking for ways to turn every surface into a plant shelf, and every vessel into a pot. This guy loves his plants and his Instagram showcases that perfectly.

