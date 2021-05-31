1. Choose a focal point
You don’t need to crowd a space with plants and ornaments to create a scene. Here, the circular lines of the metal sculpture and surrounding topiary balls provide a striking visual contrast when viewed with the straight and narrow bamboo stems.
2. Embrace potted succulents
Succulents top the list when it comes to plants with bold forms and intriguing textures – ideal for minimalist gardens.
Try planting in pots and grouping together for maximum impact.
3. Plant a fast-growing bamboo privacy hedge
A bamboo hedge is perfect if you need a privacy screen quickly.
Try Slender Weavers bamboo – it’s fast growing and can reach up to 6m.
4. Select a plant palette
Minimalist gardens call for a simple plant palette. Select a few and repeat them throughout the design.
Look for plants with attractive foliage shapes or patterns, like agave and philodendron.
5. Install an open screen
For a sense of privacy without compromising the view of the garden, consider an ‘open screen’.
In this design, a series of custom-made lampposts enclose the entertaining area, while providing more than a glimpse of the sculpture garden and beautifully manicured lawn.
6. Consider plant silhouettes
Keep plantings simple and purposeful.
Here, the architectural silhouettes of philodendron, agave and monstera complement the clean lines of the paving and adjacent deck.
7. Don't forget vertical lines
There’s beauty to be found in simplicity. A single feature tree, like Gleditisia ‘Sunburst’, underplanted with mounds of fine-leafed Zoysia tenuifolia, provides the courtyard with an enchanting vertical accent.
It also creates a balance of positive and negative space, to help inspire a sense of quietude.
8. Pavers and ground covers are match made in heaven
Even pavers can be turned into a feature by planting a row of low growing grass like Zoysia tenuifolia along the edges. Try varying the patterns and lengths of plantings for added appeal.
9. Colour
A pop of colour makes a strong focal point in a space of white and green.
This fabulous zen-inspired minimalist garden was designed by Art in Green.
Gardener’s tips
- Set yourself boundaries and don’t overlook them, especially when it comes to the use of colour in the overall design. You will need to limit your palette, so choose wisely. Neutral colours work best, like white, charcoal, brown and green, as they are calming and understated.
- Limiting the number of hardscaping materials will help achieve a simple, clean look. The juxtaposition of these materials, like a timber boardwalk against concrete pavers, will create visual impact.
- Ensure all lines are well defined, whether it’s garden edging or clipped hedges. There’s no room for poor workmanship as it will detract from the minimalist effect.
- Choose plants with bold forms and intriguing textures – agaves, clumping bamboos, frangipanis and succulents.