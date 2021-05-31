Zoysia, agave and philodendrons planted in the garden bed. Phil Aynsley

1. Choose a focal point

You don’t need to crowd a space with plants and ornaments to create a scene. Here, the circular lines of the metal sculpture and surrounding topiary balls provide a striking visual contrast when viewed with the straight and narrow bamboo stems.

A red metal sculpture is the focal point of the garden. Phil Aynsley

2. Embrace potted succulents

Succulents top the list when it comes to plants with bold forms and intriguing textures – ideal for minimalist gardens.

Try planting in pots and grouping together for maximum impact.

Create a cluster of potted succulents. Phil Aynsley

3. Plant a fast-growing bamboo privacy hedge

A bamboo hedge is perfect if you need a privacy screen quickly.

Try Slender Weavers bamboo – it’s fast growing and can reach up to 6m.

Slender Weavers bamboo grows fast and will quickly create a privacy hedge. Phil Aynsley

4. Select a plant palette

Minimalist gardens call for a simple plant palette. Select a few and repeat them throughout the design.

Look for plants with attractive foliage shapes or patterns, like agave and philodendron.

Select plants with attractive foliage, shapes and patterns. Phil Aynsley

5. Install an open screen

For a sense of privacy without compromising the view of the garden, consider an ‘open screen’.

In this design, a series of custom-made lampposts enclose the entertaining area, while providing more than a glimpse of the sculpture garden and beautifully manicured lawn.

An open screen creates definition without obstructing the view of the outdoor lounging zone. Phil Aynsley

6. Consider plant silhouettes

Keep plantings simple and purposeful.

Here, the architectural silhouettes of philodendron, agave and monstera complement the clean lines of the paving and adjacent deck.

The foliage of agave and philodendrons contrast the straight lines throughout the garden. Phil Aynsley

7. Don't forget vertical lines

There’s beauty to be found in simplicity. A single feature tree, like Gleditisia ‘Sunburst’, underplanted with mounds of fine-leafed Zoysia tenuifolia, provides the courtyard with an enchanting vertical accent.

It also creates a balance of positive and negative space, to help inspire a sense of quietude.

A sunburst tree underplanted with zoysia. Phil Aynsley

8. Pavers and ground covers are match made in heaven

Even pavers can be turned into a feature by planting a row of low growing grass like Zoysia tenuifolia along the edges. Try varying the patterns and lengths of plantings for added appeal.

Phil Aynsley

9. Colour

A pop of colour makes a strong focal point in a space of white and green.

This fabulous zen-inspired minimalist garden was designed by Art in Green.

Phil Aynsley

Gardener’s tips