Canva

How to grow yuccas

Yuccas will grow happily in a pot indoors or outside in the garden – just be aware that they can grow up to 8 metres if unrestricted and unpruned!

Planting

Aim to plant your yucca in the autumn months if you can, though generally speaking any sunny day will do. If you're panting your yucca in a pot, use a good quality soil mix and a heavier pot, otherwise you might risk the whole thing tipping over once it grows!

Aspect

When it comes to position and aspect, yuccas, being a desert plant, enjoy full sun when possible. They will tolerate light shade if need be, but aim for full sun if you can.

Climate

Again, these guys love the sun, but surprisingly, they're pretty unphased by climate. They're happy in cold or warm temperate environments, and both arid and tropical spots. The only thing they won't take is frost, so if you live in a frost-prone area, it might be best to treat your yuccas as indoor plants.

Soil

Did we mention the yucca is un-fussy? Just as they're not picky when it comes to climate, they are pretty adaptable when it comes to soil, too. Just ensure that it's well-draining!

Water

When it's hot and/or dry, make sure you water your yucca regularly; their leaves will shrivel to tell you when they're thirsty. You can keep them a bit dryer in winter, but regardless, once they're established they can go for months without water.

Fertiliser

Yuccas generally don't require feeding, but you can do so if they are in pots with a soil improver to encourage root development, and strong, healthy leaves and flowers.

Canva

How to propagate your yucca from cuttings

Yuccas are one of those miracle plants that you can grow exponentially from cuttings. Simply select a mature plant and cut off a good-sized piece. Then, strip the bottom leaves off and place in a pot with good quality soil and water well for a few weeks. You'll notice the roots will form pretty quickly, so after about a month you can cut back the watering and move your yucca if you please!

You might also like

How to grow passionfruit

How to grow frangipanis

How to grow rose clippings in a potato