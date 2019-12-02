“Inspired by Australia’s love for Vegemite, the Vegemite Villa is a quirky and quintessential Australian experience like no other. Vegemite is a taste all Australians know and love, now Booking.com is offering world travellers the opportunity to experience Australia’s favourite spread in the most unique manner with the Vegemite Villa,” says Luke Wilson, Area Manager at Booking.com Australia.

Vegemite

How to book your stay

Priced at just $89.00 per night, The Vegemite Villa is exclusively available on Booking.com for two nights, the 6th and 7thDecember 2019.

Where is the Vegemite Villa?

Located at 610 Warrigal Range Rd, Brogo NSW 2550, the Vegemite Villa will open bookings for its 6th and 7th December stay on 4thDecember November at 10:00AM AEST.

Vegemite Villa

What does your stay include?

The custom-built, self-contained Villa looks like a regular Vegemite jar from the outside and gets even better when you step inside. Complete with Vegemite furnishings (including a bed which resembles Vegemite on toast), eye masks, slippers, socks and an alarm clock. The Villa is also fully equipped with power points and USB ports to keep guests connected as they enjoy all that country New South Wales has to offer.

