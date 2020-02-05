The Unpaper Towels are made from a washable and reusable 100% cotton flannel that naturally clings to itself – so you can even wrap them around your existing paper towel rack and pull them off as necessary, just like traditional paper towels.

Once used, pop them in the washing machine on a warm wash, dry them in the tumble dryer, then roll them back up – ready to go!

The Unpaper Towels are also available in a variety of nifty patterns and designs, such as bold and bright graphic prints, food, sea creatures, cars, animals and more.

Each towel measures 12” x 10”, and absorbency absorbs with each wash, and the product will shrink just enough to fit on the standard paper towel holder.

The towels start at just US$16 for a 6 pack, and up to US$84 for a pack of 24 towels plus wooden towel holder.

You might also like:

Top tips for washing machines and dishwasher