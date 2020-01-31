The Glitter Coffin Company is a UK-based organisation that creates made-to-order glitter coffins that are available in 20 different colours. The Glitter Coffin Company is now also shipping worldwide, so even Australian customers can have one delivered.

The company also makes glitter ash boxes that can be purchased online for $30. However, the coffins must be ordered through a funeral home.

And for those wondering if the coffins are environmentally safe, The Glitter Coffin Company wrote this on their website:

“Our glitter coffins have passed the FFMA coffin testing requirements for them to be able to be used for cremations and burials. Our small glitter shards are made of a non Chlorinated Plastic which does not give off any emissions when cremated. Our Glitter shards are then added on to a 100% cotton fabric backed cloth which is bio-degradable over time when used for burials also.”

It’s an interesting and surprising way to celebrate a life.

