The Yarra Valley outside Melbourne is well-known for its many and award-winning wineries. But there’s also another delicacy in the valley, but instead of growing on vines, this one lurks under the lush soil… truffles. Joh meets truffle farmer Stuart Dunbar to find out about all things truffles; how Stuart got into this unusual business, to plating and teaching his dogs how to sniff them out. But that’s not all, Joh also meets Emma Beilharz, operator of a unique high-tea business that makes the most of Stuart’s farm and its gorgeous valley views.

