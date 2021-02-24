Online travel resource Wotif has once again crunched the numbers to determine which towns in Australia are the best to visit this year.

Using data that tracks affordability, well-rated accommodation options and trending interest from travellers on its site, the fine folks at Wotif were able to determine all the top Aussie spots to visit, and have dubbed Cairns, Queensland its Town of the Year.

After last summer’s bushfires and droughts and not to mention a global pandemic on its heels, it’s now more important than ever to travel domestically and support those recovering townships.

With everyone in need of a long and relaxing staycation to recoup from recent events, it’s no surprise that this sunny spot took out the top place for town of the year!