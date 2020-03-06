Coffs Harbour Getty

Thanks to a summer of bushfires and drought, it’s now more important than ever to travel domestically and support those recovering townships. In fact, Research by Wotif found that Australians are keener to holiday at home this year than they were last year.

New South Wales leads the way this year, with Coffs Harbour named Aussie Town of the Year for 2020. Just a five-hour drive from Sydney, Coffs Harbour is home to picturesque beaches, coastal living and the infamous Big Banana.

See the list of the top 10 Australian Towns below.

Wotif’s 2020 Aussie Town of the Year winners:

Coffs Harbour, NSW

2. Mackay, QLD

3. Airlie Beach, QLD

4. Batemans Bay, NSW

5. Cairns, QLD

6. Port Fairy, VIC

7. Albany, WA

8. Katoomba, NSW

9. Margaret River, WA

10. Maroochydore, QLD

