Woolworths new ‘The Fresh Food People’ Mini Supermarket is a model of a Woolies cash register with a beeping scanner and a functioning calculator, all for the price tag of $40!

The toy made an appearance on Facebook recently when one mum revealed she spotted the toy at her local Woolies in Upper Coomera, Gold Coast.

"Got the kiddies this from Woolies today. How cute is it. They’re loving it!" she wrote.

The post received over 1k likes and nearly 500 comments with parents sharing their excitement over the toy.

“I want one for myself!!!” one woman wrote, “That’s going under the tree!” said another.

According to a Woolworths spokesperson the toy is available at over 900 stores nationwide, though it has yet to be released online.

“With Christmas around the corner and parents starting to look for fun gifts that fosters creativity and imagination, we’ve introduced a mini Woolworths supermarket for all the fresh food kids in the making,” the representative told 7news.

The toy comes with a range of accessories including coins and notes which are kept within the register compartment. It also has Woolies paper bags and gift cards so your little ones can get the full experience.

The miniature model also has a range of plastic food items including fruit and vegetables, free-range eggs, cans of tuna, granola and croissants.

