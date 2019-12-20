Gold Free Range Chicken Parcel with Cranberry & Almond Stuffing Woolworths

Available in-store only from today (and only while stocks last!) the new products include:

a festive pull-apart brioche Ready to Bake Brie Wreath

a Gold Hand Crafted Christmas Croquembouche - a delectable tower made of choc-coated profiteroles and buttercream, hand finished with chocolate honeycomb balls

a Gold Free Range Chicken Parcel with Cranberry & Almond Stuffing and Cranberry Orange Glaze; hand-crafted and made with 100% Australian Free-Range chicken.

a Gold Easy-carve Lamb Leg Roast with Fig & Rosemary; tender, locally-sourced lamb stuffed with sweet figs and fragrant rosemary

a Gold Free Range Turkey Breast with Spiced Pink Lady Apple Stuffing and an Apple & Berry Glaze

indulgent Duck Fat Potatoes with Fresh Sage & Truffle Salt

everyone’s favourite Pork Crackling

Christmas croquembouche Woolworths

“We’re excited to unveil these 10 exclusive, show-stopping items just in time for all of our customers Christmas grocery shopping and celebrations. We’ve not done anything like this at the last minute before - this is fresh and crowd pleasing at its best,” says Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director, Claire Peters.

Ready to Bake Brie Wreath Woolworths

“Each product has been created to offer customers something extra special this Christmas, with easy entertaining in mind, as well as a range of trimmings for the all-important traditional Christmas spread. We’re encouraging customers to be quick as we know these Christmas-infused products will be flying off the shelves across the busiest days of shopping in our stores for the year.”

To spot these exclusive items, Woolworths customers simply need to look out for the red tinsel outlining them in-store.

