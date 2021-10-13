It's 'Gold Range' features bakery and dessert items using lemon myrtle, honey and macadamias, to create a line of quality treats with delicious flavour combinations.
The decadent line-up of sweets includes lemon myrtle meringues, roasted almond shortbread and a roasted hazelnut chocolate pudding.
Woolworths will unveil 25 indulgent treats in the Woolworths Gold range over the coming months.
Here are a few of our favourites below.
There are two pudding options revealed so far, one is more on the traditional side - a shiraz and chocolate pudding while the other one is a scrumptious choc hazelnut pudding.
