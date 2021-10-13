It's 'Gold Range' features bakery and dessert items using lemon myrtle, honey and macadamias, to create a line of quality treats with delicious flavour combinations.

The decadent line-up of sweets includes lemon myrtle meringues, roasted almond shortbread and a roasted hazelnut chocolate pudding.

Gold White Chocolate, Salted Honey & Macadamia Tarts 6pk - $9.00

Woolworths will unveil 25 indulgent treats in the Woolworths Gold range over the coming months.

Here are a few of our favourites below.

Gold Roasted Almond Shortbread 500g - $14.00

Gold Luxurious Mini Dessert Selection 20/pk - $25.00

There are two pudding options revealed so far, one is more on the traditional side - a shiraz and chocolate pudding while the other one is a scrumptious choc hazelnut pudding.

Gold Handcrafted Shiraz&Chocolate Pudding 700g - $16.50

Gold Roasted Hazelnut Chocolate Pudding 600g - $20.00

