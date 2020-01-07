The celestial event is a penumbral lunar eclipse called a ‘wolf moon’, which means that the sun, moon and earth are not perfectly aligned, causing an outer shadow of the earth (known as the penumbra) to cast upon the moon. This blocks some of the light of the sun from reflecting onto the moon’s surface, darkening the moon.

Although not a total lunar eclipse, the moon will take on a strange appearance during the eclipse.

Why is it called a ‘wolf moon’?

Wolf moon is the evocative nickname given to a full moon in January.

How can you see the lunar eclipse?

NSW

Sydney/Newcastle/Central Coast/Wollongong

Begins at 4:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 5:52 am.

Coffs Harbour/Port Macquarie

Begins at 4:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 5:53 am.

Dubbo

Begins at 4:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 6:06 am.

Bourke

Begins at 4:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 6:10 am.

Albury/Wagga Wagga

Begins at 4:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 6:03 am.

Victoria

Melbourne/Geelong

Begins at 4:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 6:06 am.

Bendigo/Ballarat/Shepparton/Mildura

Begins at 4:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 6:10 am.

Wodonga

Begins at 4:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 6:03 am.

Queensland

Brisbane

Begins at 3:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 5:00 am.

Gold Coast

Begins at 3:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 4:57 am.

Sunshine Coast

Begins at 3:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 5:03 am.

Toowoomba

Begins at 3:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 5:05 am.

Rockhampton/Mackay/Bundaberg

Begins at 3:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 5:10 am.

Cairns/Townsville

Begins at 3:07 am (AEDT) on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 5:10 am.

ACT

Canberra

Begins at 4:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 5:57 am.

Tasmania

Hobart/Launceston

Begins at 4:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 5:40 am.

South Australia

Adelaide/Mount Gambier

Begins at 3:37 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 5:40 am.

Western Australia

Perth/Kalgoorlie/Broome

Begins at 1:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 3:10 am.

Northern Territory

Darwin/Alice Springs

Begins at 2:37 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 4:40 am.

If your city is not listed above, find the nearest location and the maximum penumbral eclipse time will be valid.

This story originally appeared on 7News