The celestial event is a penumbral lunar eclipse called a ‘wolf moon’, which means that the sun, moon and earth are not perfectly aligned, causing an outer shadow of the earth (known as the penumbra) to cast upon the moon. This blocks some of the light of the sun from reflecting onto the moon’s surface, darkening the moon.
Although not a total lunar eclipse, the moon will take on a strange appearance during the eclipse.
Why is it called a ‘wolf moon’?
Wolf moon is the evocative nickname given to a full moon in January.
How can you see the lunar eclipse?
NSW
Sydney/Newcastle/Central Coast/Wollongong
- Begins at 4:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 5:52 am.
Coffs Harbour/Port Macquarie
- Begins at 4:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 5:53 am.
Dubbo
- Begins at 4:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 6:06 am.
Bourke
- Begins at 4:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 6:10 am.
Albury/Wagga Wagga
- Begins at 4:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 6:03 am.
Victoria
Melbourne/Geelong
- Begins at 4:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 6:06 am.
Bendigo/Ballarat/Shepparton/Mildura
- Begins at 4:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 6:10 am.
Wodonga
- Begins at 4:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 6:03 am.
Queensland
Brisbane
- Begins at 3:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 5:00 am.
Gold Coast
- Begins at 3:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 4:57 am.
Sunshine Coast
- Begins at 3:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 5:03 am.
Toowoomba
- Begins at 3:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 5:05 am.
Rockhampton/Mackay/Bundaberg
- Begins at 3:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 5:10 am.
Cairns/Townsville
- Begins at 3:07 am (AEDT) on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 5:10 am.
ACT
Canberra
- Begins at 4:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 5:57 am.
Tasmania
Hobart/Launceston
- Begins at 4:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 5:40 am.
South Australia
Adelaide/Mount Gambier
- Begins at 3:37 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 5:40 am.
Western Australia
Perth/Kalgoorlie/Broome
- Begins at 1:07 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 3:10 am.
Northern Territory
Darwin/Alice Springs
- Begins at 2:37 am on Saturday, January 11 with the maximum penumbral eclipse at 4:40 am.
If your city is not listed above, find the nearest location and the maximum penumbral eclipse time will be valid.
