Gather your supplies

• 100 x 15 x 1800mm H3 treated pine palings (6)

• 70 x 35 x 1200mm H3 treated pine batten

You’ll also need

Construction adhesive; 25mm galvanised screws; masonry drill bit; Speedbor or spade bit; non-toxic pond sealer; fine-grit sandpaper; concrete screws; DynaBolt; geo-textile fabric; potting mix; plants

Note: Box measures 1800 (L) x 130 (W) x 200mm (H). Consider strength of wall, as potting mix adds weight.

Here’s how...



Step 1

To make front and back panels, lay 2 palings side-by-side. On a separate paling, measure eight 100mm intervals and cut into blocks.

Step 2

Mark 15mm in from both ends of front panel. Position 1 block on each marking to sit evenly over top and bottom palings. Evenly space 2 blocks in between these blocks. Glue all blocks down and screw to palings. Repeat to make back panel.

Step 3

To make end panels, measure 185mm and 370mm along trimmed paling and cut. Clamp sides and ends and screw together.

Step 4

Position remaining paling on top and screw into place. Using Speedbor bit, drill drainage holes into paling.

Step 5

Screw offcut (slightly shorter than box height) in centre for added strength.

Step 6

Coat interior with non-toxic pond sealer. Sand exterior. Cut ends of batten at a 45° angle.



Step 7

On wall, measure and mark where base of box will rest. Drill evenly spaced clearance holes into batten. Using central hole as a guide, drill into brickwork. Insert concrete screw slightly loose, level batten, bore holes and insert other screws.

Step 8

Drill 4 evenly spaced clearance holes in back of box. Position box, mark holes on wall, remove box, then drill through wall. Secure box to wall with DynaBolt.

Step 9

Drive screws through bottom of box into batten. Line box with fabric. Fill with potting mix and plant up with a selection of plants.