Delve into the quintessential charm of Wales, Devon and Cornwall’s pleasant villages such as the Cotswolds, and explore the elegant grandeur of some of the most exquisite stately homes of the region. Experience Devonshire with Lady of the Manor, Caroline Huyshe, at her stately home, Sand House for a morning of tea, scones and sandwiches. You will also enjoy a hearty farm-to table lunch in Bredon Beacons and spend two nights at Bovey Castle, a five-star hotel located in the rolling valleys of Dartmoor National Park.

The prize includes:

An 11-day Country Roads of Wales, Devon and Cornwall trip with Insight Vacations for two people, valued at $4650 per person, departing in 2020

A flight voucher valued at $3,000

For more information on this 11-day tour, click here

Enter via the form below!