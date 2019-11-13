Early risers will often find that they are most alert during the day but find themselves flagging early in the evening. In fact, the study found that “these extreme early birds tend to function well in the daytime, but may have trouble staying awake for social commitments in the evening.”

“The analogy I’ve always used is that it’s sort of like swimming in a river,” Dr W. Chris Winter told Domino. “You can stay in one spot, but it takes a lot of effort. The natural tendency is to relax and let the river take you downstream; but if that’s not what you want, you can certainly fight it. That’s the way it is for a morning person: You can create a situation where you’re not what you’re genetically predetermined to be, but it takes effort.”

So don’t worry if you need to exit an event early. It’s all in your genes!