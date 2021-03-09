In recent years, pet fashion has moved far beyond utilitarian, water-proof coats. These days you can get non-slip pet socks (to help pets maintain balance on hard-flooring indoors, like tiles, polished concrete or engineered floorboards), pet rash vests, shoes, backpacks and more.

Here are some of the cutest pet clothing styles you can find at Kmart. Dressing up your pets can be a bit of fun, but remember: supervision is essential. Be sure to remove any clothing as soon as possible if your pet begins to show signs of irritation or discomfort.

Top picks from Kmart's pet fashion collection

Do you and your dog need a holiday? Get on board the holiday-dressing bandwagon with this dapper Hawaiian shirt in blue.

Nothing says smart casual like a trusty, blue-plaid shirt. Now your pet can enjoy a slice of the action with a matching collared shirt.

Dogs and cats may not be able to eat chocolate, but that doesn't mean they can't enjoy the wonder of Easter. This cute bunny costume, complete with a basket of eggs, will make them look and feel the part.

Protect your pet's feet from rough and hot outdoor surfaces with these cute-as-pie work boots.

Did you know that pets can get sunburnt too? Pet safe sunscreens can help, but if you're taking your four-legged companion to the beach, why not dress them up in a totally adorable yet entirely functional pet rashie?

If you live in a tiled home, you may have noticed how tricky it can be for your pet's feet to get a grip. Help them out with these grippy little socks that will also keep their paws warm.