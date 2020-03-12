Gordon’s White Peach gin apparently has a naturally mellow flavour and is best served with ice and tonic water with a slice of peach to garnish. It’s fresh, light and summery and we hope it hits Australian shores soon.

Supplied

The release of Gordon’s White Peach Gin follows the recent launch of their Sicilian Lemon Gin, which are both sadly only currently available in the United Kingdom, so if you have anyone coming home from an English holiday – ask them to pick you up a bottle on the way home!

The 37.5% ABV gin is available to buy for a limited time exclusively from Asda stores un The UK from 17 March, priced at £16.50.

You might also like:

Wine-gin is now a thing, this is what you need to know about it