Getty

How to grow white crepe myrtle

Aspect

White crepe myrtle need plenty of sunshine, look for the sunniest spots in your garden.

Climate

Most Aussie climates are suitable as they are a dry tolerant plant.

Soil

White crepe myrtle require well-drained and rich soil, but will take to most conditions. If the soil is heavy or clay based improve the drainage by adding some gypsum and fork in well.

Water

When they are young, water regularly during the first 8-12 weeks until the plant is established. Then continue to water during dry periods until the plant develops a trunk. Once established as they are drought tolerant, minimal water is needed.

Fertiliser

Fertilise when planting to ensure good growth and great flowering, and again after new growth appears. Established trees don’t need much more than a yearly feed of organic fertiliser, manure or compost in spring.

Pruning

Prune tree when planting to encourage new growth. In autumn, prune once the leaves start to fall to prepare the plant for flowering and a dense growth habit in summer. Or deadhead after the first flowers to keep an elegant shape and encourage a second flower flush.

Foliage

In summer, clusters of spectacular white, crepe-paper like flowers will grace your garden. Following this, the dark green leaves add further interest as they turn into a rich bronze-red colour in Autumn. The bark is also a feature as it ages with brown and greyish mottled smooth bark on the larger branches and trunk.

Getty

Where to plant white crepe myrtle in your garden

Although small, this deciduous tree creates great interest throughout the year and will eventually grow to about 8m high and 6m wide.

White crepe myrtle can be pruned into either a bush or a tree. Bush forms require little to no pruning, and as a result, develop their own natural shape. But the lack of pruning does lead to fewer flowering heads.

For a more distinct tree as opposed to a natural-looking bush, regular pruning is a must. Your efforts in cutting back branches will lead to an abundance of flower heads.

Front yard

A standout feature plant for summer gardens.

Plants look outstanding on mass, planted along a fence line or driveway.

Backyard

Ideal for light screening, topiary, hedge planting and large containers.

Crepe myrtle makes the perfect edition to backyards as a single specimen plant and is widely used in council strips and common areas.

Recommended planting months by state:

NSW - All year

ACT - All year

SA - All year

Recommended flowering months by state:

NSW - Jan, Dec, Feb

ACT - Jan, Dec, Feb

SA - Feb, Jan, Dec

You might also like:

3 common garden fungal problems

A beginner's guide to creating raised garden beds

Trees that provide great shade in the summer