“Our food developers have paired the simple goodness of puffed rice with a delicious white choc flavour. Using caramel and marshmallow milk notes, we have created a unique Coco Pops taste inspired by the sweet sensation of crème brulee and pana cotta.”

Lau said: "Whether it’s over breakfast watching Saturday morning cartoons or as a fun afternoon snack, Australians can make new Coco Pops memories with the new White Choc Flavour. We also can’t wait to see what new recipe creations Coco Pops lovers create – White Choc Crackles anyone?”

You can get your hands on a box of Coco Pops White Choc Flavour for $5.40 from Woolworths this March and other supermarkets from April

