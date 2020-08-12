Many designers are making masks that include a pocket for a disposable filter layer, which, according to some health professionals, may provide extra protection for the wearer.

So where can you get your hands on disposable filters in Australia? Apart from some options on Amazon, Delfina Sport is selling packs of 10 PM 2.5 activated carbon 5 layer filters for $15.

Delfina Sport

It’s important to note that a PM2.5 filter does not completely protect or prevent you from contracting or transmitting Covid-19 or any other airborne virus, bacteria or disease.

Current government guidelines recommend: