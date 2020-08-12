Many designers are making masks that include a pocket for a disposable filter layer, which, according to some health professionals, may provide extra protection for the wearer.
So where can you get your hands on disposable filters in Australia? Apart from some options on Amazon, Delfina Sport is selling packs of 10 PM 2.5 activated carbon 5 layer filters for $15.
It’s important to note that a PM2.5 filter does not completely protect or prevent you from contracting or transmitting Covid-19 or any other airborne virus, bacteria or disease.
Current government guidelines recommend:
- Cloth masks that fit securely around the face, specifically covering the nose and the mouth areas.
- Masks that do not have holes or any unfiltered one-way valves. This can result in breathing out the virus if you have coronavirus/
- Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, or using hand sanitiser that is made up of over 60% alcohol, before putting on your mask and after taking it off.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth at all times and store used cloth face masks in a plastic bag until you have an opportunity to wash them.
- Washing a cloth mask each day after use. However, if during the day your mask is visibly dirty or wet, do not continue wearing your mask; the mask needs to be washed. Re-using a cloth mask without washing is risky because it can become contaminated or may not be as effective in protecting you.