Where can I put my tiny home?

Adrian says the tiny house movement is just now gaining traction in Australia, and the current planning and building regulation for Tiny House on Wheels (THOWs) hasn’t adapted to the trend and varies significantly from state to state and council to council. A Tiny House on Wheels (THOWs) is generally regarded as a moveable dwelling i.e. a caravan.

“Caravans are not regulated under the planning system and do not require a building permit. However, every local council will have their own regulation and by-laws on how they regulate moveable dwellings,” says Adrian.

“In some councils, there are time limits, ranging from a couple of weeks to a few months. It’s relatively difficult to navigate, as it is still a very new industry in Australia, and we will need to give our authorities some time to adjust and amend the planning regulations to accommodate Tiny Houses on Wheels as a clear legitimate, long term or secure residential housing option to live full time.”

Why do people buy tiny homes?

“Currently, 90% of our buyers have purchased tiny homes for short-term tourist accommodation. However, we do see a growing trend of Australians renting tiny houses from us as a residential housing options. Big Tiny is one of the few companies in Australia that offers longer term rental (6 months and above) of tiny houses. We have a portfolio of more than 50 tiny houses in Victoria and New South Wales and this provides a good opportunity for prospective buyers to rent and stay in a tiny house as a trial period and determine if they are ready to stay in one permanently.”

