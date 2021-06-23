Moon planting is an ancient agricultural practice that has been around for thousands of years and adopted by many cultures including Egyptians, Chinese, Indians and Aztecs.

“Anything which grows, whether it's a shrub, wheat, barley, oats, herbs, flowers, trees or vegetables, has an affinity with the two main cycles of nature. The solar cycle and the lunar cycle,” says Milton Black, astrologer and psychic.

The solar cycle determines the season whereas the lunar cycle influences the process of germination and growth. Considering the moon affects the ocean tides, it’s possible that it also affects growth in nature, making moon planting a useful practice.

However, according to Milton, it isn’t enough to plant by the moon. For the best results, zodiac signs should also be considered when planting.

Just as the moon moves from a waning to a waxing moon, it moves from one zodiac constellation to another. When it comes to gardening, not every zodiac sign is suitable for planting.

When is the best time to plant?

The best time to plant and transplant above ground crops is during a waxing moon when it is in Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces, as they are very fertile and fruitful signs. You will also have luck when the moon is in Capricorn, Taurus and Libra as they are semi-fertile signs.

The day after the full moon until the day before the last quarter moon (when it is waning) is a good time for planting below ground crops such as carrots, potatoes, onions, beetroot, parsnips and radishes.

When is the worst time to plant?

Avoid any planting – above and below crops - on the day of the new moon, first quarter moon, full moon, and last quarter moon, as the sun and moon are clashing during these cycles.

Avoid planting when the moon is in Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Aries, which are semi-barren signs and Gemini, Leo and Virgo which are barren.

