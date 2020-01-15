What are the best plants and edibles for cold areas?

“Choose plants that come from areas that experience frost as they will have adapted to those conditions,” says Octavia. “Explore your local area and see which established plants are thriving. Take photos and head into your local nursery to ask about varieties that will suit your garden position and soil.”

Octavia’s suggestions:

Flowers & Shrubs

Junipers

Viburnum Tinus

Rhododendrons

Camellias

Azaleas

Pieris

Hebes

Correa

Westringia

Abelia

Edibles

Broccoli

Brussel sprouts

Cabbage

Carrots

Peas

Capsicum

Celery

Cauliflower

Cucumber

Eggplant

Leek

Lettuce

Radish

Silverbeet

Spring onion

pears

Getty

What are the best plants and edibles for temperate areas?

“There is a huge variety of plants and edibles to grow in temperate areas. Head into your local Flower Power to speak to a horticulturist who can suggest a huge range of ornamentals and edibles for your garden,” says Octavia. “When it comes to ornamentals, you’ll need to consider things such as your soil type, aspect and how much sunlight each area of your garden receives and the style you like.”

Octavia’s Suggestions:

Trees

Magnolia Little Gem

Crepe Myrtle

Jacaranda

Frangipani

Olives

Shrubs

Buxus

Lilly Pilly

Rhaphiolepis

Grevilleas

Ornamentals

Gardenia

Hydrangea

African Daisies

Salvia

Strelizia

Bromeliads

Bungalow and Alexander palms

Edibles

Rosemary

Tomato

Beans

Beetroot

Broccoli

Cabbage

Capsicum

Carrot

Cauliflowers

Chicory

Chili

Cucumber

Eggplant

Leek

Lettuce

Parsnip

Potato

Radish

Rhubarb

Shallots

Silverbeet

Sweet corn

Zucchini

Strawberries

Rosemary

Parsley

Mint

“It’s even possible to grow tropical fruit such as banana, mango and guava with many new varieties now available for temperate areas.”

Getty

What are the best plants and edibles to plant in hot areas?

“If you live in a hot and dry region you’ll be best choosing tough, drought-tolerant native plants that have adapted to the conditions. If you’re in a hot, tropical environment choose ornamental tropical plants with lush foliage such as heliconias, gingers, palms and bromeliads and edibles that will thrive in humidity such as tropical fruit trees, eggplant, Asian greens, chilies and capsicums,” says Octavia.

What are the best things to plant if you live in a particularly dry part of Australia?

“If you live in a very dry region it’s best to stick with Australian plants native to your local area, or native to similar dry regions, such as South African leucadendrons and proteas or desert plants such as succulents and cactus. All new plants will require regular watering while the roots establish, but you can use products to help with water retention and with the right plant selection, they will survive dry spells once established.”

