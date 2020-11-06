Flowers
All zones
- Alyssum
- Aster
- Calibrachoas
- Cosmos (above)
- Petunia
- Phlox
- Portulaca
- Salvia
Zones 1-3
- Gomprehrena
- Vinca
Zones 4-6
Vegetables
All zones
Zones 1-3
Zones 4-6
What to do in the garden in November
- Fertilise lemon trees and check that soil around trees is not drying out.
- Move tender pot plants to areas away from excessive late-afternoon sun.
- Spray Dipel, an organic product that doesn't kill beneficial insects, to control codling moth in apple trees.
- Lay snail bait around vegetable beds to stop voracious snails and slugs in their tracks.
- Feed tree ferns - both the soil and the trunk - with half-strength liquid fertiliser.