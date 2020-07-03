What flowers to plant in July
Zones 2-6: Bellis, carnation, delphinium, foxglove, honesty, lobelia, marigold, nasturtium, nemesia, pansy, poppy, primula, snapdragon and stock.
Zones 7-8: Alyssum, calendula, carnation, celosia, everlasting daisy, French marigold, linaria, nemesia, petunia and phlox.
What vegetables to plant in July
All zones: Beetroot, broad beans, broccoli, carrot, lettuce, onion, parsley, peas, radish and silverbeet.
Zones 2-5: Asparagus crowns, cabbage, chives, coriander, snow peas and spring onion.
Zones 6-8: Green shallot, kohlrabi, radish. In tropical areas, plant capsicum, cucumber, endive, potatoes, squash, sweet corn, tomato and zucchini.