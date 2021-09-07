1. What's the first thing you should do if you see a snake in the home?

Try to stay calm, and don't try to move the snake yourself. Instead, remember where it is, remove yourself and all family members and pets from the room, shut the door, and lock the snake in and place a towel under the gap of the door. Contact a local, licensed snake or animal handler, and they will be able to remove the snake safely.

2. What's the first thing you should do if you are bitten by a snake? Any dos and don'ts?

When bitten by a snake, the first thing you should do is try to stay calm, call emergency services, and stay as still as possible. There is a chance the snake may have been venomous, and by staying as still as possible, it can slow the spread of venom. Apply a pressure immobilisation bandage over the entire limb that was bitten – if you don't have a bandage, any stretchy fabric will do! Don't wash, wipe or tourniquet the bite, as a hospital may be able to identify the species of snake that caused the bite.

3. Any tips to snake-proof your home?

Snakes love small, warm dark spaces as they perceive them as snake places to rest. Try to cover or fill any holes that lead from your backyard or garden into the house, the roof, or even beneath the house! Maintain a neat, tidy garden and remove any debris. Also, having screens instead of leaving doors wide open, will reduce the chance of a snake entering a home. Ensure all food scraps are disposed of in covered bins – otherwise it will attract rodents and, therefore, snakes!

4. Any signs to look out for that there may be a snake in or around the home/area?

One of the biggest signs that there may have been a snake around is the presence of snake shed. Snakes shed their scales fairly often, and often in whole pieces. If you have also historically seen rats and mice around your neighbourhood but suddenly aren't, this may be a sign that a snake has been around as their natural diet includes rodents.

Wild Life Sydney Zoo

5. Signs to look out for that you may have been bitten by a snake.

Snake bites often occur on the extremities, such as arms and legs. The first sign that you may have been bitten is pain or bleeding at the site, with some redness and/or swelling. Other signs may include nausea or difficulty breathing.

6. If a snake has been in my home, do I need to clean that specific room or the whole house?

After a snake has been safely removed from your house, check for any holes in the walls or roof from the garden and fill or cover them in. Snakes love clutter and the safe resting places they provide, by keeping your house tidy, it will help keep it free of snakes.

7. If a snake has been in my home, is there a chance there will be more? Are there ways to prevent this?

Most encounters of snakes within a home are a once-off. Snakes are often searching for a safe place to rest, bask in sunlight or are seeking food from rodents. They most often never mean to find themselves within people's houses. The best way to prevent this is ensuring you keep a tidy garden with short grass and filling in all holes that lead into walls and roof cavities.

8. Is there a reason to why a snake has been in my home?

Snake are an incredibly important part of the ecosystem and help to keep rodent levels down. You may have had an influx of rats and mice around your house lately, and the snake may have taken care of that for you! Another reason may be that a snake may perceive the house as a warm and safe environment for it to bask and absorb some sunlight.

