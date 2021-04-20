Getty

This drain trap catches loose items before entering the main drain, which can cause major drainage issues. If your front loader panel indicates there's a drainage problem or you notice an item such as a button missing from your clothing, read the manufacturer’s manual on how to access the drain trap as you may be able to clear it yourself (and find that missing button). In terms of potential drainage problems, this little troubleshooting tip could also save you an unnecessary call-out fee.

It’s very easy to do. Just remember to arm yourself with a towel and a container to catch any excess water that may leak from the drain whilst you access it. Some drain trap doors simply pop off with a little force, others may require a flat-head screwdriver to pry it open.

If you've lost the manufacturer’s manual, search for it online as it may be available. Otherwise ring the manufacturer and ask whether the manual is available on their website or for instructions on how to access the drain tap.

Tips to keep your front loader in good nick

• Avoid mould build up by leaving the door of the washing machine open when not in use.

• Wipe out excess water from the rubber seal with a sponge after each use.

• Pull the laundry dispenser out (if the until allows this) and leave in the laundry tub to dry after each use.

