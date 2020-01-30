The Instagram account showcases a selection of foodie destinations and small businesses that will benefit from your support, and even has a dedicated highlight reel of places to check out in each NSW, Victoria, South Australia, Queensland and the ACT.

The campaign aims to support destinations devastated by fire, such as the south coast of NSW, which have been declared open for business by local fire services.

The idea is this: Grab an empty esky and head out on a road trip to an area affected by bushfire. Shop at all the local businesses and fill your esky with pies, chocolate, breads, pastries, fresh produce, preserves, cheese, wine, gin and other delicious treats and gorgeous products made by the locals.

If you would like to make a pledge to visit a fire-affected town with your empty esky, you can register your pledge online and check out the list of places looking for your support.

If you own a business that has been impacted by the bushfire you can also register via the emptyesky.com.au website as a business on board with the campaign.

Already planning a road trip? Why not follow @EmptyEsky on Instagram so you can see what’s near you.

