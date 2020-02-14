Modern materials such as fibre cement products are more versatile than traditional timber, allowing for smarter layouts, fun design ideas and use of space.

Here, James Hardie Product Manager, Christian Hansen, reveals how to create an impressive outdoor space:

1. Multi-levels

“Modern building materials have elevated the humble deck to well-designed, multipurpose outdoor rooms,” says Hansen.

HardieDeck has been developed to be compliant in bushfire zones, making it a style-savvy solution suitable for even the highest of attack levels.

“A split-level deck design can zone an outdoor room and highlight focal points and design features. A sunken fire pit is a great example of extending deck-usability beyond the warmer months, made possible by premium fibre cement products which are fire-resistant, such as HardieDeck.”

The use of multi-level decks and floating steps also helps to create visual interest and define different areas of an outdoor space. Coupled with ambient panelled lighting, these areas have the ability to come alive after dark to enjoy even as the sun goes down.

2. Clever construction

To make the most of smaller spaces, consider the addition of a shelf that extends from the railings or balustrades to create dual-purpose functionality around the home

“The addition of a shelf to a railing can act as a breakfast bar, or high-top bar table. With a couple of stools, it’s a fine place to gaze over the backyard or a view.”

HardieDeck hacks like this allow homeowners to maximise otherwise redundant spaces that can easily allow for better living, while retaining the wider look of their space,” says Hansen.

Homeowners should simply check the shape of their railing, measure the space and create a plan for the best results.

3. Poolside decking

Creating continuity is key when planning and landscaping a smaller space, particularly if wet areas such as pools, spas, and jacuzzis come in to play.

“HardieDeck’s premium fibre cement composition makes decks resistant to rotting from moisture and doesn’t warp, even under continuous cycles of water exposure and baking under the Australian sun,” Says Hansen.

The concealed fixing system hides the screws which holds the decking in place, creating clean lines but also removing snags which can catch bare feet. Alternatively, its natural hue incorporates perfectly with stone pool surrounds.

