She posted before and after pictures of her washing machine, adding, “I’m disgusted yet impressed.”

The post attracted hundreds of comments from other mums praising the idea, with many people eager to try the trick themselves.

“Doing the four dishwasher tablets in my basic top loader washing machine on very hot water (I only use cold or warm water usually),” said one woman.

“This is five minutes in and I can see little scummy particles and the water is definitely brownish. Gross but satisfying,” she said.

Getty

However, an expert in the field told news.com.au that it’s important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning your washing machine.

“Each model and type of washing machine is built differently,” said Danielle Sukari, category manager at Appliances Online.

“Some recommend not using concentrated bleaches, laundry pre-soakers/sanitisers, stain removers and hydrocarbon solvents (for example petrol and paint thinners), as they can cause damage to the surfaces (control panel and components of your washer).”

She said most washing machines should have a hot wash or drum clean cycle every two to three months

“For a natural solution, you can run a hot wash with epsom salts and then run another hot wash, both washes should have no clothes inside. Epsom salts are a natural way to also get rid of lingering odours.”

