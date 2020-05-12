It’s one of the most stunning spring gardens in the world, attracting thousands of visitors each year with a dazzling display of flowers.
The annual Keukenhoff Flower Exhibit in the Netherlands is the world’s largest bulb-flower garden, boasting more than 800 varieties of tulips. This year, more than seven million bulbs were planted for the display.
WATCH: Keukenhof Flower Exhibit is virtually open for 2020
However, due to Covid-19, the event has been cancelled this year – but that hasn’t stopped the bulbs from blooming, or the cameras from rolling.
The garden has decided to share its expansive carpets of tulips, daffodils and hyacinths with the world, via a series of videos.
“Because you cannot visit Keukenhof right now, we decided to bring Keukenhof to you!” says the park’s managing director.
You can see more of the Keukenhof’s videos – and virtually tiptoe through the tulips – on its You Tube channel.
