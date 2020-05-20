Getty

Each day will follow a different theme with new content including garden tours, design tips and “how to” demonstrations being posted online.

Highlights include:

Garden tours by award-winning garden designers including Sarah Eberle, Andy Sturgeon and Tom Massey.

Daily “Potting Bench” tutorials from expert growers and plant specialists including Ian Drummond, Rob Evans and Medwyns of Anglesey.

Hands-on activities for parents and children with experts from The School Gardening Club.

Q&As every day with the RHS Advisory team and landscape designers including gold-medallist Chris Beardshaw, Jo Thompson and Matthew Wilson.

The Queen said she and her family had "always enjoyed visiting the show" and she was "pleased to hear that you will be providing gardening advice and virtual sessions on your website".

"As you adapt to the present circumstances, I hope you find this unique event enjoyable and interesting," she said.

The Royal Family posted a photo of the Queen visiting the Chelsea Flower Shower for the first time as a monarch in 1955.

You can visit the Virtual Chelsea Flower Show here.

