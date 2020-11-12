Project 1

Raise your vegie garden bed so you can weed, feed and reap without clambering all over the ground on your knees.

A wicking bed holds water at the bottom of a waterproof container and water is drawnup into the soil by capillary action when the plants require it. This self-watering process can last up to three weeks. Perfect if you’re away on holidays!

Raise your vegie garden bed. Photography Brent Wilson

Project 2

Hook your potted herbs and ornamentals over reinforced mesh so they are easy for you to pick when needed.

A water tank is not just a utility. Use leftover reo mesh and decking planks to make a vertical garden and a place to safely store your garden tools. Easy!

Screen the water tank. Photography Brent Wilson

Project 3

Make a potting station with an old metal table and leftover decking planks so you have a flat surface for preparing and potting up, and shelves to hold seedling trays, tags, pots, tools and bulky materials.

Store your garden tools on a screen. Photography Brent Wilson

Get the project sheet

Download the step-by-step instructions to make these vegie garden projects

For more DIY projects, pick up a copy of the latest issue of Better Homes and Gardens magazine in selected newsagents and supermarkets or buy online today!

You may also like

How to make rhipsalis wall pockets

How to build a curved wall planter

Adam builds a bird feeder