Before: tired and dated Kate Joel

After: a designer-style delight! Kate Joel

What inspired your makeover?

I had been looking on the internet to purchase a new TV unit with rattan doors, but most of them were all retailing for over $1,000. Since I have been up-cycling other pieces around the house I knew I could obtain that look with a particular style of unit.

What kind of look were you after?

I was going for a coastal-style look with glass doors and legs. I have learnt how to pick a good quality piece of timber.

Kate Joel

What was the biggest challenge?

Picking up the items I purchase on Marketplace as we no longer have a trailer. So far, I have found each makeover therapeutic and relaxing as it's time to myself and I really enjoy watching each piece transform. I am always thinking and looking for my next project.

Talk us through the process

Find the perfect piece for a good price. Never be afraid to offer less than the advertised price!

Sand back the unit using an electric sander with 40 grit paper until all varnish is removed.

Sand back and smooth off with 120 grit paper.

Apply British Paints Timber Protect One Coat Clear Varnish (Water Based).

Remove the glass.

Soak the rattan for 20 mins.

Use a staple gun to attach the rattan to the back of the units.

Kate Joel

Budget breakdown

Old media unit: $60 from Marketplace

British Paints: $15 from Bunnings

Rattan: $90 per metre from Cane and Wood Emporium in Milperra Sydney

Total cost: around $165

Favourite part?

My favourite part of the makeover was the timber that was hiding beneath the original varnish. It was just beautiful. I had to ensure I used the right varnish to ensure the timber didn't change colour.

