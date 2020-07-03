What inspired your makeover?
I had been looking on the internet to purchase a new TV unit with rattan doors, but most of them were all retailing for over $1,000. Since I have been up-cycling other pieces around the house I knew I could obtain that look with a particular style of unit.
What kind of look were you after?
I was going for a coastal-style look with glass doors and legs. I have learnt how to pick a good quality piece of timber.
What was the biggest challenge?
Picking up the items I purchase on Marketplace as we no longer have a trailer. So far, I have found each makeover therapeutic and relaxing as it's time to myself and I really enjoy watching each piece transform. I am always thinking and looking for my next project.
Talk us through the process
- Find the perfect piece for a good price. Never be afraid to offer less than the advertised price!
- Sand back the unit using an electric sander with 40 grit paper until all varnish is removed.
- Sand back and smooth off with 120 grit paper.
- Apply British Paints Timber Protect One Coat Clear Varnish (Water Based).
- Remove the glass.
- Soak the rattan for 20 mins.
- Use a staple gun to attach the rattan to the back of the units.
Budget breakdown
Old media unit: $60 from Marketplace
British Paints: $15 from Bunnings
Rattan: $90 per metre from Cane and Wood Emporium in Milperra Sydney
Total cost: around $165
Favourite part?
My favourite part of the makeover was the timber that was hiding beneath the original varnish. It was just beautiful. I had to ensure I used the right varnish to ensure the timber didn't change colour.
