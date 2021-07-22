1. The Pod, Lewisham, TAS

Floor to ceiling windows and sweeping views are the calling cards for this rare find.

2. Alkira Eco Glamping Hut, Emerald, VIC

A rustic eco-yurt situated on 40 acres in the stunning Dandenong Ranges.

3. Apple Orchard Farm Stay, Blackheath, NSW

Luxury accommodation nestled in the bushy hills of the Blue Mountains, set on an (you guessed it!) apple orchard.

4. Little Red Barn, Doonan, QLD

The name says it all - this picturesque accommodation is set in the gorgeous QLD countryside and comes complete with an alfresco cast iron tub.

Imagine cosying up in this nature-nestled tiny house! The perfect place to refresh, reconnect and recharge.

6. The Cube, Murray River, SA

It doesn't get much more unique than this floating "eco-pod" for two located on the notoriously stunning Murray River.

7. Bruny Island Hideaway, Bruny Island, TAS

This gorgeous architect-designed tiny house is proof that we only need little to be happy. Minimalist, simplistic, and totally off-grid!

8. Retro Tram and Cottage, Lauriston, VIC

Ever wanted to stay in a 1920s tram? Now is your chance! Rest assured, this vintage tram does not skimp on creature comforts.

9. Treehouse, Blue Mountains, NSW

Far up in the treetops, you'll truly be getting in touch with nature during your stay here.

10. Clouds Safari, Beechmont, QLD

Steeped in Queensland hinterland views, this glam-tent is just five minutes from the "heart shaped waterfall" (also known as Killarney Glen) and lots of bush walks.